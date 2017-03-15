Sarah Snook and Angus Sampson have joined the cast of supernatural thriller Winchester, written and directed by Michael Spierig and Peter Spierig. They’ll join Helen Mirren and Jason Clarke in the title, which has begun shooting in Melbourne, Australia.

Blacklab Entertainment’s Tim McGahan and Imagination Design Works’ Brett Tomberlin produce. Eclipse Pictures, Blacklab, Screen Australia, Film Victoria and Screen Queensland finance and CBS will distribute in the U.S. Eclipse is handling international sales with Eclipses’ Benedict Carver and Daniel Diamond exec producing along with Tobin Ambrust, Andy Trapani, Toni Lianos, Brian Gilbert, Marc Chipper and Simon Oakes.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Story is based on the world famous Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, California. Mirren plays Sarah Winchester, who was convinced that she was haunted by the souls killed at the hands of the Winchester repeating rifle. After the sudden deaths of her husband and child, she threw herself into the construction of an enormous mansion to keep the evil spirits at bay. When a sceptical psychiatrist (Clarke) is dispatched to the estate to evaluate her state of mind, he discovers that her obsession may not be so insane at all.

Aussie actress Snook has had roles in The Dressmaker, Steve Jobs and Black Mirror while Sampson, also from down under, has had roles in Mad Max: Fury Road, Insidious: Chapter 3 and the Fargo TV series.

Snook is repped by UTA and Shanahan Management while Sampson is repped by Creative Representation and Ellen Meyer Management.