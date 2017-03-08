EXCLUSIVE: Irish actress Sarah Bolger has been tapped to star in A Good Woman Is Hard To Find, a crime thriller that Road Games helmer Abner Pastoll is attached to direct from a script by Ronan Blaney, with production set to being this year.

The film tells the story of a recently widowed young mother who will go to any lengths to protect her children as she looks for the truth behind her husband’s murder.

Junyoung Jang of London-based February Films is producing alongside Jean-Yves Roubin of Frakas Productions in Belgium.

Bolger is currently shooting Counterpart, Starz’ upcoming spy thriller series that stars J.K. Simmons. Up next she’ll be seen in the comedy film Halal Daddy alongside Colm Meaney and Nikesh Patel and her recent screen credits include The Lazarus Effect, My All American and AMC’s Into The Badlands. Bolger is repped by CAA, Mosaic and Troika in the UK.