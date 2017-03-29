Netflix has ordered a second season of its new dark comedy Santa Clarita Diet, starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant, to air in 2018. You can watch a teaser unveiling the pickup above.

The renewal for the comedy, from creator Victor Fresco, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and Tracy Katsky’s Kapital-based KatCo, comes less than two months after the series’ 13-episode first season was released on Feb. 3. I hear the show’s writers already had started working on stories and scripts for Season 2.

Netflix

In Santa Clarita Diet, Joel (Olyphant) and Sheila (Barrymore) are husband and wife realtors leading vaguely discontented lives in the L.A. suburb of Santa Clarita with their teenaged daughter Abby (Liv Hewson), until Sheila goes through a dramatic change sending their lives down a road of death and destruction…but in a good way. Skyler Gisondo also co-stars.

Fresco, who serves as showrunner, executive produces with Barrymore through her Flower Films banner, Olyphant, Kaplan, Katsky, and Flower Films’ Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell. Flower Films’ Nancy Juvonen is a producer. Netflix is the studio.

Santa Clarita Diet is the latest Netflix freshman original scripted series to get a second season. It follows the recent renewal of A Series of Unfortunate Events.