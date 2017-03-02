Netflix is giving a first look at Sand Castle, the streaming service’s original film set in 2003 Iraq, the early days of the Second Gulf War. Starring Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road), Henry Cavill (Man of Steel), and Logan Marshall-Green (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Sand Castle is the second feature from Brazilian director Fernando Coimbra (A Wolf at the Door), who also directed episodes from the first season of Netflix’s Narcos.

Hoult plays Private Matt Ocre, an inexperienced soldier who we first see breaking his own hand in an apparent desperate move to get home. Handed a bandage and a bottle of something like Advil, Ocre heads back to the fray. “War divides us, war unites us, war changes us,” read the taglines, and Sand Castle looks to illustrate just that. With a script by Chris Roessner, inspired by his own experiences in Iraq, the Netflix drama views the war through the eyes of the America soldiers fighting it.

Justin Nappi of Treehouse Pictures and Ben Pugh of 42 produced.

Sand Castle premieres on Netflix April 21, 2017. Take a look at the trailer above.