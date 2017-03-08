Samuel L. Jackson has joined Sebastian Stan, Christopher Plummer, William Hurt, Bradley Whitford, Michael Imperioli, Linus Roache, John Savage and Diane Ladd in writer/director Todd Robinson’s political drama The Last Full Measure. Principal Photography begins in Atlanta and Costa Rica later this month.

Based on the true story of a present-day cover-up investigation, the film follows young Pentagon investigator Scott Huffman (Stan) battling the political machine in Washington. He reluctantly teams with veterans of Operation Abilene to convince Congress to award the Medal of Honor to a courageous Air Force medic, William Pitsenbarger, who is seen saving the lives of over 60 Marines ambushed in one of the bloodiest battles of the Vietnam war. As the battle waged on, and after the last helicopter left, he saved lives until his own was sacrificed.

Timothy Scott Bogart, Mark Damon, Lauren Selig, Julian Adams, Nicholas Cafritz, Robert Reed Peterson, and Shaun Sanghani are producing, with Tamara Birkemoe, Jenna Sanz-Agero, and Sidney Sherman executive producing. Pen Densham and John Watson are co-executive producers. Foresight Unlimited is handling international sales and producing in association with Provocator and SSS Entertainment.

Jackson can next be seen in Legendary Entertainment Kong: Skull Island which Warner Bros. is releasing on March 10 and The Hitman’s Bodyguard for Lionsgate in August. The actor recently wrapped Brie Larson’s directorial debut Unicorn Store. Jackson is represented by ICM Partners and Anonymous Content.