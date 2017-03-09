TBS’ Samantha Bee late-night show Full Frontal has removed a segment from Wednesday’s episode, and issued an apology, after learning one of the CPAC attendees who came in for mocking is a cancer patient.
For the “Whither Conservatism” segment, Full Frontal sent a correspondent to Conservative Political Action Conference to find out what conservatism is these days.
“This venerable conference has long celebrated traditional small-government conservatism,” the narrator said. “Just last year, CPAC was dominated by Ted Cruz supporters and chirpy little shits with bowties. But Donald Trump, worried about a poor reception, canceled his appearance.
This year, the bowties were gone – replaced with Nazi hair. Fuck Off. And CPAC was decidedly Trump country.”
That bit included shots of various men sporting “Nazi hair.” Including Outset’s Kyle Coddington, who got his haircut as a result of brain cancer treatment, reports his sister:
Looks like judging people from their apperance isn’t the way to go, liberals
Tell that to your President, Fede. I can only hope for your sake that you are at least a 6 in his eyes.
They apologized. When Trump was called out for mocking a reporter he knew had a disability, he doubled-down.
Honest mistake made, sincere apology issued. Republicans, watch and learn!
A completely unintended faux pas was handled quickly and gracefully by Samantha Bee. Well done.
Hmmmmm. Interesting how quiet CPAC was when Donald Trump wildly flayed his arms around last year on the campaign trail mocking the appearance of a New York Times reporter who had a physical disability. And all Donald did afterwards was say anything but an apology.