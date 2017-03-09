TBSSamantha Bee late-night show Full Frontal has removed a segment from Wednesday’s episode, and issued an apology, after learning one of the CPAC attendees who came in for mocking is a cancer patient.

Related
Samantha Bee Explains Donald Trump's Obama Wiretap Tweet: 'White Guy Shoots Self In D*ck, Tries To Pin On Black Guy'

For the “Whither Conservatism” segment, Full Frontal sent a correspondent to Conservative Political Action Conference to find out what conservatism is these days.

“This venerable conference has long celebrated traditional small-government conservatism,” the narrator said. “Just last year, CPAC was dominated by Ted Cruz supporters and chirpy little shits with bowties. But Donald Trump, worried about a poor reception, canceled his appearance.

This year, the bowties were gone – replaced with Nazi hair. Fuck Off. And CPAC was decidedly Trump country.”

That bit included shots of various men sporting “Nazi hair.” Including Outset’s Kyle Coddington, who got his haircut as a result of brain cancer treatment, reports his sister: