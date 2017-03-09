TBS’ Samantha Bee late-night show Full Frontal has removed a segment from Wednesday’s episode, and issued an apology, after learning one of the CPAC attendees who came in for mocking is a cancer patient.

We deeply apologize for offending @_that_kyle in our CPAC segment. We only learned of his condition today & have removed him from the piece. — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) March 9, 2017

For the “Whither Conservatism” segment, Full Frontal sent a correspondent to Conservative Political Action Conference to find out what conservatism is these days.

“This venerable conference has long celebrated traditional small-government conservatism,” the narrator said. “Just last year, CPAC was dominated by Ted Cruz supporters and chirpy little shits with bowties. But Donald Trump, worried about a poor reception, canceled his appearance.

This year, the bowties were gone – replaced with Nazi hair. Fuck Off. And CPAC was decidedly Trump country.”

That bit included shots of various men sporting “Nazi hair.” Including Outset’s Kyle Coddington, who got his haircut as a result of brain cancer treatment, reports his sister: