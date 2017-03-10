Kyle Coddington, the cancer patient seen in a segment on Samantha Bee’s Full Frontal, poking fun at the “Nazi hair'” style that replaced bowties at this year’s CPAC, gave his first interview on the subject to Fox News Channel’s Fox & Friends. President Donald Trump who, in his down time, likes to tweet his favorite bits from the FNC morning show, retweeted the interview.
Coddington said Bee has not called him to personally apologize. He called the show’s tweet of apology (see below) and the $1,000 donation the show made to his GoFundMe campaign to pay for medical expenses related to his cancer treatment a “half apology.”
“I’d say that it’s – it is kind of a half apology. I would say the effects of this go much further than just insulting me and the illness itself. It’s just inconsiderate and very unprofessional to, you know, lump together anyone who has a certain hairstyle or just by the way they look. Like I said it’s unprofessional and inconsiderate and it goes beyond me.”
He also said he did not know why the hairstyle had been called “Nazi hair,” explaining, “I don’t know if Nazis had a hairstyle like this.”
Fox & Friends identified Coddington as a registered Democrat; he did not say otherwise, identifying himself as a political moderate. He said he was at CPAC as a journalist, covering it for conservative webmag Outset. Outset has identified Coddington as a “contributor.”
At the time Coddington was identified in the Full Frontal segment, and the show made its contribution to his GoFundMe fundraiser, he had less than $2K raised in donation. In less than 24 hours, that’s up to about $80K in donations. Coddington said he is “thankful” for Full Frontal‘s contribution.
Asked about the impact the video segment had on him, Coddington said he was “shocked at first when I found out about it.”
“I was actually in bed and one of my Facebook friends messaged me a screen shot of the TV show because they were watching it. And they said, ‘Oh, she is making fun of you for having Nazi hair.’ And so I sent the screen shot to my mom who sent it to my sister. And my sister is the one that tweeted it and that’s when it got all of this started.”
Twice the apology anyone Trump insulted has received. Still no excuse for the low brow joke at his expense, but let’s not forget how the leader of their party acts.
That has NOTHING to do with Bee and her bile and hatefulness..
Samantha Bee is disgusting. Glad someone finally had the balls to call her out.
What about her is “disgusting?” Use your words.
Making fun of someone for appearances is not the mark of a great satirist. Bee is smug and this won’t be going away. Billy Bush lost his job for something less offensive.
He sounds like a real snowflake…
Soooooo maybe he shouldn’t have Nazi hair and this wouldn’t be an issue…
Going on Fox & Friends for this interview says alot right there.
Imagine if that lovely and tolerant Samantha Bee contracted stage four brain cancer. Would that be considered poetic justice?
No. Wishing cancer on someone is awful. However, I would like to see everyone denounce Bee’s hatred, and see her show cancelled.
I’m not a Trumpy.
Totally agree w/ “half apology,” and with comments about lumping folks in together because of the way they look. Was it okay for folks to go to women’s marches and characterize them by their sizes, way of dress and hairstyles? No, yet somehow, SB and other liberal “comedians” – supposedly more tolerant and compassionate than those they oppose – characterize those on the other side by their weights, places they shop, their supposed intellects, the way they dress and wear their hair.
Judging people in these ways, whether by those on the left or right, is stereotypical and leads to prejudice.
Did any of you watch the segment? He wasn’t singled out by name, he was in a montage of people with similar haircuts. The apology was swift, he was cut from the piece, and they made a donation to his GoFund me page. What more should they have done?
Everyone just SHUT UP. The kid was at a conservative rally and has the haircut known as “the fashy” due to its popularity with Hitler youth during the rise of Hitler and its current resurgence in alt-right and neo-nazi groups. Richard “punched nazi” Spencer is a good example. Look the haircut up.
Anyway, Bee apologized and donated money to a good cause. She wasn’t mocking his cancer. She didn’t KNOW about his cancer. It was an honest mistake, unlike the time Trump mocked a journalist with disabilities by cruelly imitating him. It seems everyone piling on Bee is somehow okay with that one.