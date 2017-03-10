Kyle Coddington, the cancer patient seen in a segment on Samantha Bee’s Full Frontal, poking fun at the “Nazi hair'” style that replaced bowties at this year’s CPAC, gave his first interview on the subject to Fox News Channel’s Fox & Friends. President Donald Trump who, in his down time, likes to tweet his favorite bits from the FNC morning show, retweeted the interview.

Coddington said Bee has not called him to personally apologize. He called the show’s tweet of apology (see below) and the $1,000 donation the show made to his GoFundMe campaign to pay for medical expenses related to his cancer treatment a “half apology.”

“I’d say that it’s – it is kind of a half apology. I would say the effects of this go much further than just insulting me and the illness itself. It’s just inconsiderate and very unprofessional to, you know, lump together anyone who has a certain hairstyle or just by the way they look. Like I said it’s unprofessional and inconsiderate and it goes beyond me.”

He also said he did not know why the hairstyle had been called “Nazi hair,” explaining, “I don’t know if Nazis had a hairstyle like this.”

Fox & Friends identified Coddington as a registered Democrat; he did not say otherwise, identifying himself as a political moderate. He said he was at CPAC as a journalist, covering it for conservative webmag Outset. Outset has identified Coddington as a “contributor.”

At the time Coddington was identified in the Full Frontal segment, and the show made its contribution to his GoFundMe fundraiser, he had less than $2K raised in donation. In less than 24 hours, that’s up to about $80K in donations. Coddington said he is “thankful” for Full Frontal‘s contribution.

We deeply apologize for offending @_that_kyle in our CPAC segment. We only learned of his condition today & have removed him from the piece. — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) March 9, 2017

Asked about the impact the video segment had on him, Coddington said he was “shocked at first when I found out about it.”

“I was actually in bed and one of my Facebook friends messaged me a screen shot of the TV show because they were watching it. And they said, ‘Oh, she is making fun of you for having Nazi hair.’ And so I sent the screen shot to my mom who sent it to my sister. And my sister is the one that tweeted it and that’s when it got all of this started.”