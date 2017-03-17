EXCLUSIVE: Sam Elliott has been on a roll of late. The actor, whose Netflix series The Ranch is one of the Top 10 streaming shows in the nation, just closed a deal to star opposite Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in Warner Bros’ remake of A Star Is Born.

The film, which is slated to go before the cameras in mid-April, is being directed by Cooper from a script he wrote with co-writer Will Fetters, which gives a fresh look at the story about a singer whose star rises as quickly as her troubled lover/mentor’s star is falling. It marks Gaga’s first major feature role and Cooper’s directorial debut.

Not much detail is given on Elliott’s character, but we hear he’ll be taking on the role of Bobby, the benevolent manager to Cooper and Gaga’s characters. We also hear it is a major role, and it is known Cooper wrote the character with Elliott in mind.

Cooper also produces with Billy Gerber, Todd Phillips, Clint Eastwood and Jon Peters, with Basil Iwanyk on as executive producer.

Elliott has had a career resurgence with head-turning performances in the FX series Justified and features Grandma and I’ll See You in My Dreams. He’s next up in indie The Hero, the June 9 release from the Orchard that reunites Elliott with his I’ll See You in My Dreams director Brett Haley. Orchard picked up the picture after Sundance, where it bowed to critical praise.

Elliott is repped by Gersh and Berwick & Kovacik.