EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar winner Sally Field is moving to UTA, a deal that ends a 40-year run at CAA. She will be repped at her new agency home for film, TV and digital media, and will continue to be lawyered by Hansen, Jacobson.

Field is currently reprising her starring role in the Broadway revival of The Glass Menagerie at the Belasco. The latest incarnation of the Tennessee Williams play is slated to run through July 2. Last year, she starred in Michael Showalter’s indie hit Hello, My Name Is Doris, the latest in a career of strong film performances that included 2012’s Lincoln, in which she scored her third Oscar nom playing Mary Todd Lincoln.

The agency move also comes after her longtime manager, former CAA principal Rick Nicita, told clients in January that he is exiting the rep business completely to focus on producing and consulting. His personal manager list included Field, Mel Gibson, Kurt Russell and Kate Hudson among others.

Field won two Best Actress Oscars: for Norma Rae in 1979 Places In The Heart in 1984. She also has three Emmys among nine noms, including a 2007 Lead Actress In A Drama win starring on ABC’s Brothers & Sisters. She has also directed in both film and TV, and made her feature directorial debut in 2000 with the Minnie Driver-starring Beautiful.

Field was awarded the National Medal of Arts in 2015.