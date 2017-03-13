Hand of God alumna Elaine Tan is set for a series regular role opposite John Leguizamo, Allison Miller and Neil Sandilands in Salamander, ABC’s drama pilot based on a Belgian format. Written by Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg and directed by Gary Fleder, Salamander centers on Ethan, a brilliant but misanthropic engineer who recruits a skeptical Homeland Security psychiatrist, Nora (Miller) to help him track a mysterious bank robber whose theft of 66 specific safety deposit boxes, belonging to the elite and powerful, sets in motion a series of blackmails that might be linked to a greater conspiracy. Tan will play Meghan, the master thief and anarchist who works alongside the domestic terrorist Jack Wang (Sandilands). Larenz Tate also stars. Tan was a series regular in Amazon’s Hand of God and recently wrapped Jason Reitman’s feature Tully. She’s repped by LINK Entertainment and CAM in the UK.

Glynn Turman (House of Lies) has booked a series regular role opposite Romany Malco in Brothered Up, CBS’ multi-camera buddy cop comedy from CBS TV Studios. Written and executive produced by Mark Gross, with sitcom veteran James Burrows directing and exec producing, Brothered Up centers on Calvin (Romany Malco), an emotionally guarded African-American cop who is partnered with Farooq (Adhir Kalyan), an emotionally available Pakistani cop, and they are forced to find a way to connect as they patrol a Detroit neighborhood. Turman will play Frank, a retired cop, who’s landed at his son Calvin’s (Malco) house where he’s crashing until he meets a potential fourth wife. Turman, who won an Emmy for his turn in HBO’s In Treatment, played Jeremiah Kaan on House of Lies and recently recurred on Queen Sugar. He’s repped by SMS Talent.