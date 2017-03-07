The Screen Actors Guild has set Sunday, January 21, 2018 for the 24th Annual SAG Awards, and TNT and TBS will again simulcast the event live at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.
This year’s SAG Awards drew more than 5 million viewers in the combined TNT and TBS telecast, according to SAG and Nielsen. Viewership also was up 50% among adults 18-49, +45% among adults 18-34 and +33% among total viewers compared to last year.
Here are the key dates and timeline for the awards that honor outstanding performances in film and television.
Monday, Mar. 13, 2017
Nominating Committees Drawn by Random Sample
Monday, Mar. 20, 2017
Notification of Selection Mailed to Nominating Committee Members
Friday, Apr.14, 2017
Deadline for Selected Members to Opt-in to Serve on Nominating Committees
Monday, July 10, 2017
Submissions Open at sagawards.org/submissions
Monday, Oct. 2, 2017
Period to Request Paper Final Ballots in Lieu of Online Voting Begins
Monday, Oct. 2, 2017
Media Nominations and Ceremony Credential Applications Open
Monday, Oct. 23, 2017
Submissions Close at 5 p.m. PT at sagawards.org/submissions
Monday, Oct. 30, 2017
Media Nominations and Ceremony Credential Applications Close
Monday, Nov. 6, 2017
Publicists Nominations Credentials Applications Open
Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017
Nominations Balloting Opens
Friday, Dec. 1, 2017
Deadline for Paying November 2017 Dues and/or Changing Address with SAG-AFTRA to be Eligible for Final Balloting
Friday, Dec. 1, 2017
Publicists Nominations Credentials Applications Close
Thursday, Dec 7, 2017
Records Pulled for Final Balloting
Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017
Nominations Balloting Closes at 5 p.m. PT
Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017
Nominations Announced
Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017
Publicists Ceremony Credentials Applications Open
Tuesday Dec. 19, 2017
Final Voting Opens
Friday, Jan. 5, 2018
Publicists Ceremony Credentials Applications Close
Monday, Jan. 8, 2018
Final Day to Request Paper Final Ballots in Lieu of Online Voting
Friday, Jan. 19, 2018
Final Votes Must be Cast Online or Ballots Received by the Elections Firm by 12 Noon PT
Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018
24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
