The Screen Actors Guild has set Sunday, January 21, 2018 for the 24th Annual SAG Awards, and TNT and TBS will again simulcast the event live at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.

This year’s SAG Awards drew more than 5 million viewers in the combined TNT and TBS telecast, according to SAG and Nielsen. Viewership also was up 50% among adults 18-49, +45% among adults 18-34 and +33% among total viewers compared to last year.

Here are the key dates and timeline for the awards that honor outstanding performances in film and television.

Monday, Mar. 13, 2017

Nominating Committees Drawn by Random Sample

Monday, Mar. 20, 2017

Notification of Selection Mailed to Nominating Committee Members

Friday, Apr.14, 2017

Deadline for Selected Members to Opt-in to Serve on Nominating Committees

Monday, July 10, 2017

Submissions Open at sagawards.org/submissions

Monday, Oct. 2, 2017

Period to Request Paper Final Ballots in Lieu of Online Voting Begins

Monday, Oct. 2, 2017

Media Nominations and Ceremony Credential Applications Open

Monday, Oct. 23, 2017

Submissions Close at 5 p.m. PT at sagawards.org/submissions

Monday, Oct. 30, 2017

Media Nominations and Ceremony Credential Applications Close

Monday, Nov. 6, 2017

Publicists Nominations Credentials Applications Open

Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017

Nominations Balloting Opens

Friday, Dec. 1, 2017

Deadline for Paying November 2017 Dues and/or Changing Address with SAG-AFTRA to be Eligible for Final Balloting

Friday, Dec. 1, 2017

Publicists Nominations Credentials Applications Close

Thursday, Dec 7, 2017

Records Pulled for Final Balloting

Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017

Nominations Balloting Closes at 5 p.m. PT

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017

Nominations Announced

Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017

Publicists Ceremony Credentials Applications Open

Tuesday Dec. 19, 2017

Final Voting Opens

Friday, Jan. 5, 2018

Publicists Ceremony Credentials Applications Close

Monday, Jan. 8, 2018

Final Day to Request Paper Final Ballots in Lieu of Online Voting

Friday, Jan. 19, 2018

Final Votes Must be Cast Online or Ballots Received by the Elections Firm by 12 Noon PT

Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018

24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards