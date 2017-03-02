The indictments of two men arrested in January for allegedly stealing more than $3.4 million from the AFTRA Health & Retirement Funds has been set for March 23 in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

Rick Rubano, the benefit plan’s former co-head of information technology, is accused of receiving kickbacks from Shivanand Maharaj and other unnamed co-conspirators after approving millions of dollars in fake invoices for IT work that was never performed.

Following their arrests on January 19 on two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, both men were freed on bond. Rubano’s $500,000 bond (read it here) was secured by his parents’ home in Tappan, NY. Maharaj’s $200,000 bond (read it here) was secured by property he owns in Creskill, NJ.

As a condition of their bonds both men were required to surrender their passports, and their travel is restricted to the state of New Jersey and a dozen counties in eastern and southern New York. Their bond agreements also note that they had to provide DNA samples and that they must not violate federal, state, or local law while on release.

If convicted, they face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.