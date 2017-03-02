SAG-AFTRA is demanding arbitration against Sony Pictures Television, producer of Netflix’s The Get Down, claiming it violated a contract violation by holding the actors too long.

The union filed a claim in December, which covered all the actors involved in the hip-hop musical drama, for violation of the options and exclusivity provisions of the union’s television agreement.

“We will enforce the terms of our agreement and no one should be surprised about that,” SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris told Deadline. “We are here to protect our members.”

The pricey-drama, reported to be around $120 million, had a couple of production delays, which forced Netflix to stream only the first part of Season 1. It’s unknown if the delays had anything to do with the violations, though most of the leads in The Get Down are minors and the series would have had to follow the limitations of child labor laws on set.

Netflix released the first half of Baz Luhrmann and Stephen Adly Guirgis’s The Get Down in August of 2016. The second half of the first season will be released on April 7 and is set in 1978, a year after the events of the debut season. The cast includes Jimmy Smits, Justice Smith, Shameik Moore, Herizen F. Guardiola, Skylan Brooks, Jaden Smith, T.J. Brown Jr. and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. No word on which actors were affected in the contraction violation.

David Robb contributed to this report.