Happy Endings alumna Casey Wilson is set as the co-lead opposite Busy Philipps in The Sackett Sisters, NBC’s single-camera comedy pilot from former 30 Rock executive producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock.
Written by Brooklyn Nine-Nine executive producer Del Tredici, The Sackett Sisters is about two estranged sisters — played by Wilson and Philipps — who perform a Sully Sullenberger-esque act of public heroism, then are forced to navigate their new found notoriety together. Bradley Whitford plays their dad.
Del Tredici, Fey and Carlock executive produce with 3 Arts’ David Miner. The project hails from Universal TV, where Fey, Carlock and Del Tredici all have overall deals; Fey’s Little Stranger; and 3 Arts.
This marks Wilson’s return to NBC where she starred on the comedy series Marry Me. She was recently seen in the feature Why Him? Wilson is repped by UTA.
