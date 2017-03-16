EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Murphy helped put FX on the original drama series map with Nip/Tuck. He then reinvigorated the anthology series genre, turning FX into a limited series powerhouse with American Horror Story, American Crime Story and Feud. Now Murphy is returning to the ongoing cable drama series format with FX’s Pose, which he will produce with Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson. It is slated for a 2018 premiere.

Written by Murphy, frequent collaborator Brad Falchuk (AHS, ACS, Glee) and Steven Canals, an up-and-coming writer discovered by Murphy, Pose has gotten the go-ahead from FX for an October production start in New York, with Murphy directing the first episode as he does on all of his series.

Set in 1986, Pose examines the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York City: the emergence of the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world.

Murphy has begun casting for the show, which is expected to feature largely new and unknown performers.

On Pose, Murphy also is re-teaming with American Crime Story producers Jacobson and Simpson, who have an overall deal at FX Prods. The duo will produce with Murphy, Falchuk and Canals. Sherry Marsh (Vikings) will also serve as a producer on the project, a co-production between FX Prods. and Fox21 TV Studios, the cable arm of 20th Century Fox TV where Murphy is based.

Murphy is in various stages of production on the third and second installments of American Crime Story: Katrina and Versace; he’s pepping the seventh season of American Horror Story and just announced that the second Feud installment will tackle Prince Charles and Princess Diana. The first installment of American Crime Story, People v. O.J. Simpson, was a runaway ratings and critical success, winning nine Emmy Awards, including best limited series.

Murphy is repped by CAA. Falchuk is repped by WME and Gendler & Kelly. Canals is repped by CAA, Epicenter, and attorneys Patti Felker and Dave Ryan.