RuPaul’s Drag Race is settling in well at its new home on VH1. The series drew nearly 1 million viewers for Friday’s Season 9 premiere, breaking ratings records and making it the show’s most-watched episode ever.

The telecast tripled its 8 PM time slot and more than doubled its viewership from last season’s debut on Logo. The Emmy-winning series moved to VH1 as part of the recent restructuring under the networks’ owner Viacom. The Season 9 premiere also performed well on social, scoring its highest Twitter volume ever, according to VH1.

RuPaul’s Drag Race is produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul Charles serving as executive producers. Tim Palazzola serves as executive producer for Logo.

The second episode of Season 9 airs Friday at 8 PM with guest stars Lisa Kudrow and the B-52s.

