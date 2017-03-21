Reality production company World of Wonder (RuPaul’s Drag Race) is strengthening its development and creative team with three key exec promotions and a new hire.

The company has upped Tom Campbell to Chief Creative Officer, Nick Permuter to SVP of Current, and Rushie Perrera to VP of Development. In addition, the company has hired Laura Civiello as SVP of Factual Development & Current.

“In the past ten years, the business has changed immensely and World of Wonder has always stayed ahead of the curve,” said Campbell, World of Wonder Executive Producer and Chief Creative Officer. “By promoting key players and hiring like minded creatives, we’re prepared to ramp up our scripted and digital development and continue to push the limits of our award-winning unscripted programming.”

Campbell, a veteran TV producer and network executive, has spent the last ten years at World of Wonder. During his tenure, he has served as executive producer for the Emmy-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race (Logo), Million Dollar Listing LA & NY (Bravo), Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce (Fuse), Island Hunters (HGTV) and other series for VH1, E!, Oxygen, WeTV, OWN, NatGeo, Sundance, and TLC. Along with heading up development at World of Wonder, Campbell co-hosts The WOW Report for RadioAndy on SiriusXM.

Perlmuter has produced, written and directed series and specials in 19 countries across five continents for NBC, CBS, FOX, AMC, Showtime, Discovery, Bravo, History, HGTV, TLC, Travel Channel, PBS, Animal Planet, DIY, and National Geographic, among others. He joined World of Wonder in 2013 after 15 years as a showrunner in multiple genres, including reality, comedy and documentary.

With World of Wonder since 2010, Rushie has successfully developed numerous projects, including Transcendent (Fuse), Million Dollar Listing SF (Bravo), and Then & Now with Andy Cohen (Bravo). She previously worked in development at Maverick Films.

Civiello joins WOW after 12 years at Comcast and NBCUniversal guiding development strategies for Esquire Network and G4TV. Original series under her purview included Friday Night Tykes, Car Matchmaker, Knife Fight, The Runner Up, among others. She was also responsible for acquiring the global television franchise Ninja Warrior and developing the format for the U.S. American Ninja Warrior, which she oversaw for both Esquire Network and its predecessor G4TV, and since has become a primetime hit for NBC. She was also behind the praised documentary series Bomb Patrol: Afghanistan.

In addition to RuPaul’s Drag Race, which premieres its ninth season on Friday, World of Wonder’s current projects include their just-announced Bad Robot/RuPaul series, as well as digital series Untucked and Gender Revolution documentary with Katie Couric for NatGeo.