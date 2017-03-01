In what could be the first of a string of program migrations between Viacom networks, Logo’s signature original series, RuPaul’s Drag Race, is moving to VH1, where it will air its upcoming ninth season on Friday nights. The season premiere featuring Lady Gaga airs March 24. Encores will still air on Logo.

Under the recent restructuring of Viacom’s cable networks, six nets including MTV were branded flagship, earmarked to get the most attention and support, with the others, including VH1 and Logo, deemed “reinforcing” brands. Chris McCarthy, who oversees MTV, VH1 and Logo, recently indicated to Deadline that the new focus could lead to stronger shows from the smaller brands moving to larger networks. There is talk about America’s Top Model going from VH1 to MTV. Additionally, the newly rebranded Paramount Network is expected to accumulate Viacom scripted series as the group’s leading scripted brand.

“Coming off RuPaul’s Emmy win and a ratings record-breaking season of ‘All Stars,’ the fandom around RuPaul’s Drag Race has only continued to swell as we head into season nine,” said Pamela Post, SVP Original Programming & Development at Logo. “Broadcasting the show on VH1 will allow more fans to experience the energy, heart and talent these fierce Queens bring to the stage every week.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9 is produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul Charles serving as executive producers.