“Don’t get in too much trouble, OK?” the concerned groom-to-be (Paul W. Downs) tells his betrothed (Scarlett Johansson) as they say goodbye before her bachelorette weekend in Miami. “Yeah, I won’t,” she reassures him. But of course, there’d be no movie if that were the case.

Sony Pictures

Here is the first redband trailer for Rough Night (fka Rock That Body), a tale of distaff debauchery in the Bridesmaids/Bad Moms vein that (probably not) coincidentally arrives on International Women’s Day. It follows the decidedly R-rated misadventures of five best friends from college — Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer and Zoë Kravitz — who want to party down before they lose one of their own to marital bliss.

And party they do. “This weekend’s all about us — just like old times,” the fiancée tells them. But, just like Mom said, it’s all fun and games until someone gets hurt. That someone is the “entertainment,” who is on the receiving end of an accidental assault that leaves him, well, heartbeat challenged. But what do five sauced women do with the (hard) body of the male stripper they shuffled off this mortal coil? Why, cover up the crime, of course. As one puts it, “This can still be the best weekend of our f*cking lives!”

Broad City scribes Lucia Aniello and Downs wrote the Rough Night script, and Aniello directed. Matt Tolmach produces along with Aniello, Downs and Dave Becky. Sony Pictures releases the raunchy comedy June 16. Check out the NSFW trailer and tell us what you think.