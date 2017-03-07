Roslyn Ruff is set for a series-regular role opposite Reba McEntire in ABC’s Marc Cherry drama pilot, from ABC Studios. The untitled project stars McEntire as Ruby Adair, the sheriff of colorful small town Oxblood, KY, who finds her red-state outlook challenged when a young FBI agent of Middle Eastern descent is sent to help her solve a horrific crime. Ruff will play Inez Winemiller, a jolly church lady who runs the local bed and breakfast. Ruff has recurred on CBS’ Madam Secretary and Doubt and ABC’s The Family. She’s repped by Gersh.

Dana Powell has joined the series-regular cast of ABC pilot Unit Zero, an action dramedy starring Toni Collette from the Black-ish duo of exec producer Kenya Barris and supervising producer Lindsey Shockley. Written by Shockley and directed by David Gordon Green, Unit Zero follows Jackie Fink (Collette), a brilliant but unassuming CIA engineer and single mom, as she leads a team of desk jockeys into the field as secret agents. Powell will play Midge, a 35-year veteran of the CIA and Jackie’s loyal friend. Powell recurs as Pam on Modern Family and also has appeared on Curb Your Enthusiasm, Veep, Arrested Development and Mom, among others. She’s repped by Concept Talent, Truhett/Garcia Management and Litcher Nichols.

Related2017 ABC Pilots