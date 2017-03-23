Ron Meyer is headed back to school — for a day. The NBCUniversal Vice Chairman and CAA co-founder will deliver the commencement address for 2017 grads of the USC School of Cinematic Arts in May.

The film school also said today that Oscar producer Jennifer Todd and Bad Moms producer Suzanne Todd each will each receive the Mary Pickford Alumni Award at the graduation ceremony on May 12 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The award “pays tribute to men and women of USC whose extraordinary achievements bring special distinction to the school and to the industry.”

“We couldn’t be more pleased that Ron Meyer, one of the most visionary and respected studio executives in Hollywood history, will address our graduating class this year,” said Elizabeth M. Daley, Dean of the USC School of Cinematic Arts. “That he is joined by Jennifer and Suzanne Todd, both such prominent producers who have long been inspirations and exemplary role models for our students, is truly an honor for us.”