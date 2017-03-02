Here’s a first look at the upcoming film Rock Paper Dead, from horror genre heavyweights Victor Miller (Friday The 13th franchise) and director Tom Holland (Fright Night, Child’s Play, Thinner). Starring Michael Madsen, Tatum O’Neal, Jennifer Titus and Luke Macfarlane, the pic will be released sometime this year.

The film follows a serial killer Peter “The Doll Maker” Harris, who returns to his ancestral family estate after being released from the state’s hospital for the criminally insane,after twenty years, as a cured man. Once inside the old house, anguished memories from a tortured childhood and visitations from past victims shake Peter’s resolve, but it isn’t until the lovely young Ashley enters his life that Peter makes a fateful decision that rekindles old desires that have always ended in murder.

Miller co-wrote the screenplay with Kerry Fleming and the two also serve as producers along with Amy Williams (Mothers And Daughters).

See the tease above.