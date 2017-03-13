Mistresses alumna Rochelle Aytes has landed a prominent series-regular role in ABC’s thriller drama pilot Doomsday, from producer Carol Mendelsohn and Sony TV.

Written by Mark Bianculli & VJ Boyd and directed by Joachim Ronning, Doomsday starts in the aftermath of 9/11, when the U.S. government institutes a secret think tank featuring the most creative minds in science and entertainment that is tasked with dreaming up man-made disaster scenarios and their possible solutions. Because the hypothetical ideas are deemed extremely dangerous, the list is sealed and the program shut down. But when a catastrophe occurs that’s ripped from the pages of the missing doomsday book, the team is brought back years later to prevent the disasters of their own making.

Aytes will play Dr. Elle, a renowned physicist, MD and author who also is a member of the former Doomsday Project think tank. Notable for her ability to popularize science, “making complex ideas disgestible for the masses,” Elle starts out with the laissez-faire opinion that any problems people create can be fixed later.

Aytes recently played the lead role of April in all four seasons of Mistresses, ABC’s remake of the hit UK series. She also had series-regular roles on ABC’s Work It and The Forgotten. On the film side she starred in Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion, White Chicks and Trick R’ Treat. She’ll next be seen in Magic Camp alongside Gillian Jacobs and Adam Devine. Aytes is repped by Innovative Artists and Zero Gravity Management.

