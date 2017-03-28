Robert Rodriguez will direct STX Entertainment’s animated Ugly Dolls, based on the kids toys, which the company has long planned as the film to launch its family and animation division. The movie will come out May 10, 2019. The dolls were created by David Horvath via his company Pretty Ugly LLC and have taken off in popularity in Asia. The film version will be produced by STX with Gigi Pritzker and OddLot co-producing. Horvath and business partner Drew Matilsky will executive produce.

Rodriguez who is now better know for darker films like Sin City, El Mariachi, Desperado, Machete and From Dusk Till Dawn, also was the creative force behind the big-screen family-friendly Spy Kids franchise. He is known for pushing the envelope and trying new techniques whether its the graphic novel-like animation/live-action of Sin City or the digital eye candy of Spy Kids. He also did The AdventuresOof Sharkboy & Lavagirl in 3D back in 2005.

Little do most people know but Rodriguez started out as a cartoonist and did a comic strip called Los Hooligans for his high school newspaper, the Daily Texan at St. Anthony’s in Austin. He also drew political cartoons and then started making short films, so Ugly Doll will take him back to his roots a bit.

Deadline reported exclusively last week that Rodriguez will direct 20th Century Fox’s Escape From New York, the remake of John Carpenter’s 1981 film.

He is repped by WME and attorney David Fox.