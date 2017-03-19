Robert Redford is excoriating Donald Trump’s proposal to slash federal arts funding, writing today that the “NEA represents a civilization that values critical and creative thought.”

“I believe the NEA must not only survive, but thrive,” Redford writes in an open letter on the Sundance Institute’s website (see the full statement below).

“In 1981, the National Endowment for the Arts played a fundamental role in helping me create Sundance Institute,” Redford writes. “The proposed defunding of the NEA’s budget would gut our nation’s long history of support for artists and arts programs and it would deprive all our citizens of the culture and diversity the humanities brings to our country.”

Redford, who stayed mum about Donald Trump during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival’s opening press conference, is now asking people to add their voices “to the chorus of concerned citizens by contacting your congressional representative and voicing your opposition to these cuts and in favor of continued support for the role the arts play in enriching our American story.”

Last week, Trump proposed ending all federal funding for public broadcasting. The move signals the gravest threat to the NEA, PBS and NPR in a long history of political antagonism toward the organizations.

“This is entirely the wrong approach at entirely the wrong time,” Redford says. “We need to invite new voices to the table, we need to offer future generations a chance to create, and we need to celebrate our cultural heritage. I believe the NEA must not only survive, but thrive.”

In his letter, Redford describes how the NEA contributed a $25,000 grant to assist the Sundance Institute’s first labs for independent filmmakers. He also states that the NEA’s investment and its belief in the project “was vital to launching programs that now support tens of thousands of American artists working in film and theater and new media.”

“The NEA also very clearly helped us create the Sundance Film Festival, which turned into the leading international showcase for new voices and new artists to launch their work and find audiences for stories outside the mainstream,” Redford continues. “No one has been more surprised than me at how far it’s gone, and today the Festival brings millions of dollars of revenue to Utah over a 10-day period – proving that art can be an economic force.”

He added that the NEA’s investment in the arts has been “fractional compared to other government spending but the dividends of this investment in our culture are unquantifiable. More than dollars, the NEA represents a civilization that values critical and creative thought.”

Here is Redford’s statement in full: