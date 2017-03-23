EXCLUSIVE: Fox Searchlight is closing a deal for distribution rights in the U.S., Canada and UK to The Old Man And The Gun, the David Lowery-directed drama that teams Robert Redford and Casey Affleck. Sissy Spacek, Danny Glover, Tiki Sumpter and Isiah Whitlock are also set and Tom Waits and Elizabeth Moss are negotiating to join a film that begins shooting April 3 in Cincinnati. Redford plays the title character in a film based on the true story that originated in a 2003 New Yorker magazine feature written by David Grann.

Forrest Tucker (Redford) has been on the wrong side of the law since he was a teen. He grew into a career bank robber who broke out of prison 18 times, including a daring escape from San Quentin at age 70. The film covers his twilight years, and an unprecedented string of daring heists that confound authorities and enchants the public. Wrapped up in this chase are a detective (Affleck) who becomes captivated with Forrest’s commitment to his craft, and a woman (Spacek) who loves him in spite of his chosen profession.

The film’s produced by Conde Nast Entertainment’s Dawn Ostroff and Jeremy Steckler, Wildwood’s Redford and Bill Holderman, Identity’s Anthony Mastromauro, and Endgame’s Jim Stern. Lucas Smith, Julie Goldstein, Toby Halbrooks and James Johnston at Sailor Bear are the exec producers.

Lowery, who wrote and directed Ain’t Them Bodies Saints, worked recently with Redford on Pete’s Dragon, and crafted this specifically for him. There has been speculation that this might amount to a last hurrah for the legendary actor.

Stern, who worked on the Searchlight deal with CAA and WME Global, wouldn’t comment on that but said: “The film seems a wonderful epilogue to many of the great films he has made. The cast has come together so strongly, and we think this is going to be a great one.”

The remaining offshore territories are being brokered by Rocket Science.