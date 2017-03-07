Turner Classic Movies is paying tribute to its longtime host this weekend with a 48-hour marathon of Robert Osborne’s most memorable TCM interviews and moments. Osborne, who died Monday at 84, had been the face of the cable network since its 1994 launch.
Starting at 6 AM ET on Saturday, programming will include installments of Private Screenings and Live from the TCM Classic Film Festival and Osborne’s first TCM introduction for the all-time classic Gone with the Wind. Episodes of Private Screenings during the tribute will feature Debbie Reynolds, Liza Minnelli, Betty Hutton and Ernest Borgnine and the one in which actor Alec Baldwin interviewed Osborne on the host’s 20th anniversary at the network.
Featured installments of TCM’s annual Live from the TCM Classic Film Festival will include Osborne’s intimate interviews with screen legends such as Peter O’Toole, Eva Marie Saint, Kim Novak, Alan Arkin and Luise Rainer, who was 101 at the time of the interview and without her hearing aids, a situation Osborne graciously worked around by writing each question out on a noteptad for her to read.
Here is the full schedule (all times Eastern):
Saturday, March 18
6 a.m. – Private Screenings: Robert Osborne
7:30 a.m. – Private Screenings: Norman Jewison
9 a.m. – Robert Osborne’s 20th Anniversary Tribute
10:15 a.m. – Live from the TCM Classic Film Festival: Alan Arkin
11:30 a.m. – Live from the TCM Classic Film Festival: Luise Rainer
12:15 p.m. – Private Screeniings: Liza Minnelli
1:30 p.m. – Private Screenings: Robert Osborne
3 p.m. – Live from the TCM Classic Film Festival: Eva Marie Saint
4:15 p.m. – Robert Osborne’s 20th Anniversary Tribute
5:30 p.m. – Live from the TCM Classic Film Festival: Peter O’Toole
6:45 p.m. – Live from the TCM Classic Film Festival: Kim Novak
8 p.m. – Robert Osborne introduces Gone with the Wind in his first-ever on-air appearance as TCM’s host
8:05 p.m. – Private Screenings: Robert Osborne
9:30 p.m. – Private Screenings: Debbie Reynolds
10:30 p.m. – Private Screenings: Betty Hutton
11:45 p.m. – Private Screenings: Liza Minnelli
12:45 a.m. – Private Screenings: Robert Osborne
2:15 a.m. – Private Screenings: Norman Jewison
3:30 a.m. – Private Screenings: Ernest Borgnine
4:45 a.m. – Robert Osborne’s 20th Anniversary Tribute
Sunday, March 19
6 a.m. – Private Screenings: Liza Minnelli
7 a.m. – Live from the TCM Classic Film Festival: Eva Marie Saint
8:15 a.m. – Live from the TCM Classic Film Festival: Kim Novak
9:15 a.m. – Live from the TCM Classic Film Festival: Peter O’Toole
10:30 a.m. – Private Screenings: Robert Osborne
Noon – Robert Osborne’s 20th Anniversary Tribute
1 p.m. – Live From the TCM Classic Film Festival: Alan Arkin
2:15 p.m. – Live From the TCM Classic Film Festival: Luise Rainer
3 p.m. – Private Screenings: Ernest Borgnine
4:15 p.m. – Private Screenings: Norman Jewison
5:30 p.m. – Private Screenings: Robert Osborne
7 p.m. – Private Screenings: Liza Minnelli
8 p.m. – Robert Osborne’s 20th Anniversary Tribute
9 p.m. – Live from the TCM Classic Film Festival: Eva Marie Saint
10:15 p.m. – Live from the TCM Classic Film Festival: Luise Rainer
11 p.m. – Robert Osborne’s 20th Anniversary Tribute
Midnight – Live from the TCM Classic Film Festival: Peter O’Toole
1:15 a.m. – Live from the TCM Classic Film Festival: Kim Novak
2:30 a.m. – Live from the TCM Classic Film Festival: Alan Arkin
3:45 a.m. – Private Screenings: Robert Osborne
5:15 a.m. – Live from the TCM Classic Film Festival: Luise Rainer
