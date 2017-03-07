Turner Classic Movies is paying tribute to its longtime host this weekend with a 48-hour marathon of Robert Osborne’s most memorable TCM interviews and moments. Osborne, who died Monday at 84, had been the face of the cable network since its 1994 launch.

Starting at 6 AM ET on Saturday, programming will include installments of Private Screenings and Live from the TCM Classic Film Festival and Osborne’s first TCM introduction for the all-time classic Gone with the Wind. Episodes of Private Screenings during the tribute will feature Debbie Reynolds, Liza Minnelli, Betty Hutton and Ernest Borgnine and the one in which actor Alec Baldwin interviewed Osborne on the host’s 20th anniversary at the network.

Featured installments of TCM’s annual Live from the TCM Classic Film Festival will include Osborne’s intimate interviews with screen legends such as Peter O’Toole, Eva Marie Saint, Kim Novak, Alan Arkin and Luise Rainer, who was 101 at the time of the interview and without her hearing aids, a situation Osborne graciously worked around by writing each question out on a noteptad for her to read.

Here is the full schedule (all times Eastern):

Saturday, March 18

6 a.m. – Private Screenings: Robert Osborne

7:30 a.m. – Private Screenings: Norman Jewison

9 a.m. – Robert Osborne’s 20th Anniversary Tribute

10:15 a.m. – Live from the TCM Classic Film Festival: Alan Arkin

11:30 a.m. – Live from the TCM Classic Film Festival: Luise Rainer

12:15 p.m. – Private Screeniings: Liza Minnelli

1:30 p.m. – Private Screenings: Robert Osborne

3 p.m. – Live from the TCM Classic Film Festival: Eva Marie Saint

4:15 p.m. – Robert Osborne’s 20th Anniversary Tribute

5:30 p.m. – Live from the TCM Classic Film Festival: Peter O’Toole

6:45 p.m. – Live from the TCM Classic Film Festival: Kim Novak

8 p.m. – Robert Osborne introduces Gone with the Wind in his first-ever on-air appearance as TCM’s host

8:05 p.m. – Private Screenings: Robert Osborne

9:30 p.m. – Private Screenings: Debbie Reynolds

10:30 p.m. – Private Screenings: Betty Hutton

11:45 p.m. – Private Screenings: Liza Minnelli

12:45 a.m. – Private Screenings: Robert Osborne

2:15 a.m. – Private Screenings: Norman Jewison

3:30 a.m. – Private Screenings: Ernest Borgnine

4:45 a.m. – Robert Osborne’s 20th Anniversary Tribute