Friends, colleagues and fans of Robert Osborne are mourning the death of the longtime host of Turner Classic Movies, who died at the age of 84 after suffering from undisclosed health problems. Author of many books on the history of the Oscars, including 1965’s Academy Awards Illustrated and The Official History of the Academy Awards, Osborne also was a veteran of the showbiz trades and served as the face of TCM since its launch in 1994.
Upon hearing the news of his passing, many industry figures including Patton Oswalt, Larry King, Patricia Arquette and others expressed their sadness and grief on social media. TCM shared a touching video with Osborne’s friends and colleagues saying kinds words about him. Watch it here:
Here a sampling of remembrances from friends, colleagues and many others:
