Friends, colleagues and fans of Robert Osborne are mourning the death of the longtime host of Turner Classic Movies, who died at the age of 84 after suffering from undisclosed health problems. Author of many books on the history of the Oscars, including 1965’s Academy Awards Illustrated and The Official History of the Academy Awards, Osborne also was a veteran of the showbiz trades and served as the face of TCM since its launch in 1994.

Upon hearing the news of his passing, many industry figures including Patton Oswalt, Larry King, Patricia Arquette and others expressed their sadness and grief on social media. TCM shared a touching video with Osborne’s friends and colleagues saying kinds words about him. Watch it here:

Today we say good-bye to a dear member of our TCM family. Our thoughts are with all who love, as we do, Robert Osborne. #TCMRemembers pic.twitter.com/egWsPRGnJb — TCM (@tcm) March 6, 2017

Here a sampling of remembrances from friends, colleagues and many others:

OH NO. A truly decent, funny & intelligent man. Loved film and made others excited about it. Was lucky to have met him. https://t.co/c8FVzRkRWu — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 6, 2017

Robert Osborne was a class act, a true gentleman & his historical nuggets as TCM host made watching those great old movies even better. RIP — Larry King (@kingsthings) March 6, 2017

@tcm @AmericanFilm Bless him. Loved his commentary. He will be missed. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 6, 2017

Very sad to hear about Robert Osborne passing. I programmed on TCM with him in 2015 & it was a treat. He couldn't have been more charming. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 6, 2017

Sad to learn of his passing. His love of cinema and insights on @AMC_TV were a gift to movie lovers & gave birth to new ones #RobertOsborne pic.twitter.com/TkLobXtm18 — Ted Sullivan (@karterhol) March 6, 2017

Our deepest sympathies and condolences to @tcm, all classic film fans, and the Osborne family for the passing of TCM host Robert Osborne. pic.twitter.com/yDHYoECR2B — BogartEstate (@HumphreyBogart) March 6, 2017

Dear #RobertOsborne host of @tcm has passed. Pure class and one of the first people in Hollywood who supported my breaking barriers. RIP. pic.twitter.com/u5ZVWHZCmN — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) March 6, 2017

So saddened by the death of Robert Osborne of @tcm. He helped spark my interest in classic films. He was a special man. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) March 6, 2017

So incredibly sad to hear about the passing of Robert Osborne – he WAS #TurnerClassicMovies and helped foster my love of classic films! pic.twitter.com/ApadTW5P6M — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) March 6, 2017

I worked with Mr. Osborne just once but it's a day I won't ever forget….a true gentleman. @tcm — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) March 6, 2017

Obviously, a tough, sad day at @tcm. Here are a few of my immediate thoughts on the singular Robert Osborne. pic.twitter.com/UKgM91i2JE — Ben Mankiewicz (@BenMank77) March 6, 2017