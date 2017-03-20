Universal Pictures won an auction for The Voyage Of Doctor Dolittle, with Robert Downey Jr playing the title character and Stephen Gaghan directing and rewriting a Tom Shepherd script based on the 1920s children’s books by Hugh Lofting. Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum will produce for their Roth/Kirschenbaum Films, alongside Susan Downey from Team Downey.

Several studios chased this one hard. I’d heard 20th Century Fox — which made the 1967 Rex Harrison film and the redo films that starred Eddie Murphy — and Sony were in the mix at one point or another over the weekend.

A package for a branded family tentpole starring Downey — who has propelled two big franchises with his Iron Man and Sherlock Holmes characters — understandably doesn’t come cheap. Most studios don’t play in the first-dollar gross sandbox anymore, but I’ve heard this was the exception, a throwback auction where the ask was a first-dollar gross outlay around 25% on a film that will carry an event-film budget possibly north of $160 million. The dealmakers at CAA — which reps Downey and Gaghan and shopped the deal — chose a good weekend to go market with a potential global family franchise, as Disney’s Beauty And The Beast was breaking records and demonstrating what happens when a family film catches the global zeitgeist. The intention is to start production on Dolittle early next year, once Downey has completed back-to-back installments of Avengers: Infinity War.

Roth has experience producing such public domain-derived family fare as Alice In Wonderland, Maleficent and Snow White And The Huntsman. Gaghan is new to the family-film arena. He most recently directed the Matthew McConaughey-starrer Gold and helmed Syriana. He won an Oscar for scripting the Steven Soderbergh-directed Traffic. CAA repped Gaghan, Downey and Roth/Kirschenbaum; Gaghan and Downey are lawered by Hansen Jacobson and Roth/Kirschenbaum by Ziffren Brittenham. Shepherd is WME, Think Tank Management and Jackoway/Tyerman.