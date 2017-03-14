Robbie Jones and Vince Nappo have signed on as series regulars opposite Archie Panjabi, Austin Stowell, Erin Moriarty and Rita Wilson in Fox’s untitled university thriller drama pilot (formerly known as Controversy).

Written by Up in the Air co-writer Sheldon Turner, directed by This Is Us’ John Requa & Glenn Ficarra and executive produced by Scandal co-executive producer Judy Smith, the untitled drama, from 20th TV and Turner and Jennifer Klein’s Vendetta Productions, tackles the hot-button topic of college campus sexual assault. It centers on Matt Kincaid (Stowell), the Junior Counsel of a prestigious Illinois university who must deal with an out-of-control scandal when a female student, Cassie (Moriarty), accuses several star football players of sexual assault.

Jones will play Will Meeks, Matt Kincaid’s (Stowell) former roommate, best friend, current assistant coach and offensive coordinator of the University’s football team. Nappo will portray Detective Dunn, who’s investigating the football players accused of assault.

Jones most recently played the role of George Irving on Bosch. He’s repped by Gersh and The Van Johnson Company.

Nappo played Landon Ames on The Last Tycoon and is currently shooting a role in Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here. He’s repped by ME Management