A&E Network has ordered nine episodes of The Lowe Files, a new reality series starring and executive produced by Rob Lowe, for premiere this summer.

The Lowe Files follows Lowe and his two sons, Matthew and John Owen, as they travel the country to explore infamous unsolved mysteries, a curiosity that Rob has had since his early childhood days and has now been passed down to his boys.

In each episode, the Lowe boys will seek out a mysterious story or spooky legend and immerse themselves in the exploration and debate of the experience. While fun in spirit, the Lowes are able to conduct deliberate and scientific investigations on a highly sophisticated level by meeting with top experts, using high-tech monitoring equipment and taking in-depth training courses. Their many missions include exploring an alien base located 2,000 feet underwater off the coast of Malibu; working with a renowned shaman at Preston Castle, an abandoned boys reformatory, in hopes of connecting with spirits; and training with a top-secret government operative in methods of remote viewing, a challenge to identify images from great distances.

“Since I was a kid I’ve loved unexplained legends, strange phenomena and the scary, supernatural stories told around campfires,” Rob Lowe said. “When I became a father, I shared those tales with my two sons. Together we bonded over Bigfoot, UFOs and every creepy and bizarre story we could find, passionately debating if they were real — or not. And we swore that someday the three of us would go on our own adventure to find out. That day has come.”

Said Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and Head of Programming at A&E Network: “Watching Rob, Matthew and John Owen take this awesome adventure together, something that has long been a part of their family narrative, is the kind of organic programming that our viewers respond to best. Their explorations will certainly lead them to dynamic and exciting places, but a nostalgic journey for a father and his sons is what’s at the heart of the series’ underlying mission.”

The Lowe Files is produced for A&E Network by Critical Content. Executive producers for Critical Content are Tom Forman, Jon Beyer, Brad Bishop and Douglas McCallie. Rob Lowe serves as executive producer. Executive producers for A&E Network are rontain Bryant, Amy Savitsky and Devon Hammonds.