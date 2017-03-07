Six weeks into its freshman run, the CW’s midseason drama series Riverdale has received an early Season 2 renewal for 2017-18.

While Riverdale‘s Live+Same Day ratings have been just OK (average of 1.16 million viewers, 0.4 in adults 18-49 on Thursday night), the Archie Comics drama has excelled in delayed and digital viewing, particularly in the young demos. It has been growing 78% in adults 18-34 and 85% in women 18-34 in Live+7 day ratings over L+SD and quickly becoming one of the CW’s most streamed shows on the network’s digital platforms, alongside mainstays like The Flash, The Vampire Diaries and Jane the Virgin.

The early renewal decision also reflects the CW brass’ faith in the creative strength of Riverdale, which launched to strong reviews, and is another vote of confidence to the CW’s MVP producer Greg Berlanti, who is behind the series.

Riverdale is the first freshman CW show this season to get a renewal. The network’s new fall entries, No Tomorrow and Frequency, are considered a very long shot unless either gets major traction with reruns on Netflix.

Riverdale joins seven returning CW series that also received early renewals: Arrow (Season 6), The Flash (Season 4), DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Season 3) and Supergirl (Season 3) — all produced by Berlanti — as well as veteran Supernatural and praised comedies Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Season 3) and Jane the Virgin (Season 4).

Based on the characters from Archie Comics, Riverdale is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, in association with Berlanti Productions, with executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater.

