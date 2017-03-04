After the project was put into turnaround at Warner Bros, Filmula’s Johnny Lin and Brian Oliver have acquired rights to the sci-fi project Rise. Lin is an executive producer on the Tom Cruise-starring crime thriller American Made, while Oliver was one of the credited producers on Black Swan. They will both fully finance and produce the Rise, which is based on the popular short directed by David Karlak and starring the late Anton Yelchin set in a dystopian future,

The story follows what happens after one man’s attempt to create artificial intelligence spins out of control and leads to a war between man and machine. The producers are looking at Rise as a possible franchise.

“Brian and I are extremely excited to have an opportunity to build a film franchise based on David Karlak’s wildly popular short,” said Lin in making the announcement. “I hope this is the start to a long-lasting financing and producing relationship.”

Oliver began his career at Paramount Pictures, followed by a stint in the Motion Picture department at the now WME, and then founded Cross Creek Pictures. He recently was one of the producers on Hacksaw Ridge and is in post on American Made.

Here is the short film by Karlak: