Richard T. Jones has been cast in a lead role opposite Jeremy Piven in Wisdom of the Crowd, CBS’ drama pilot from former The Good Wife writer-executive producer Ted Humphrey and Keshet Studios.

Written by Humphrey and directed by Adam Davidson, who helmed the Fear the Walking Dead pilot for AMC, Wisdom of the Crowd is based on the Israeli format. Inspired by the notion that a million minds are better than one, it centers on Jeffrey Tanner (Piven), a charismatic tech innovator who creates a cutting-edge crowd-sourcing hub to solve his own daughter’s murder, as well as revolutionizing crime-solving in San Francisco. Jones will play Det. Cavanaugh, a traditional crime solver who’s recruited by Tanner (Piven) to join the CrowdSolver team, but he’ll have to get used to the high-tech way of doing things.

Jones currently can be seen in a recurring role in the new Netflix comedy Santa Clarita Diet alongside Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant. He recently wrapped a major recurring arc on CBS’ Criminal Minds. On the feature side, Jones can be seen in the upcoming Warner Brothers feature, CHiPs alongside Dax Shepard, Michael Pena and Kristen Bell. He’s repped by Don Buchwald & Associates and Luber Roklin Entertainment.