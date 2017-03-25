Richard A. Roth, producer of a slate of ’70s and ’80s movies as diverse as 1971’s romantic coming-of-age melodrama Summer of ’42 and 1986’s still-bizarre Blue Velvet, died yesterday at his home in New York City. He was 76.

His death was announced by his family in The New York Times.

Roth’s career included an early job as executive producer on TV’s The Young Lawyers in 1969, and stretched to 1989’s In Country (starring Bruce Willis) and 1990’s Sydney Pollack-directed Havana (starring Robert Redford). He was an associate producer on 1973’s mega-hit The Way We Were, producer of 1975’s Gene Wilder-directed The Adventure of Sherlock Holmes’ Smarter Brother and 1977’s poignant Julia, the drama that teamed Jane Fonda with Vanessa Redgrave in the adaptation of a Lillian Hellman story.

But it was his breakthrough Summer of ’42 that perhaps most bares his mark. According to his family, Roth had graduated from Stanford University Law School and was working for a small literary agency when he read the Summer of ’42 screenplay from a slush pile. He borrowed $5,000 from his father, optioned the screenplay and pitched it to To Kill a Mockingbird director Robert Mulligan.

With a $1 million budget from Warner Bros., the nostalgia-drenched Summer of ’42 became a hit. The film grossed $32 million and was nominated for five Oscars, winning for Michel Legrand’s score. The movie’s theme song, “The Summer Knows,” became an instantly recognizable easy listening classic, with recordings by Barbra Streisand, Frank Sinatra and many others.

Roth is survived by his wife Sharon Hayes Roth and stepson, Richard Hayes Mathers, among other family. No formal memorial service is planned, in keeping with his wishes.