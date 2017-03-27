Animal Planet has given the green light to Rescue Dog to Super Dog, an unscripted series in which shelter dogs are given a second chance to become a companion to someone in need, from Grant Mansfield’s Plimsoll Productions. It’s slated for premiere in the third quarter in 2017.

Based on Plimsoll’s Channel 4 format, the premise is to give comfort and assistance to those who live with physical, mental or neurological disabilities and provide a permanent home to a companion rescue dog, millions of which live in shelters in the U.S. In each episode, dog trainers Nate Schoemer and Laura London meet a potential owner in need of a companion dog to help them in their daily lives. Nate and Laura then head to a shelter in search of dogs with the right attitude and aptitude to provide the specific service for the disability.

The trainers then work with each canine to ready them for their new role and give them time to bond with their new owners at home. The basic training for the dog begins with techniques specifically geared to each person’s disability and for the human, they must master obedience commands. The dog’s training ranges from opening and closing doors to turning on lights to applying the necessary pressure during panic attacks to assisting with walking. After two weeks, the dog is placed back into their new home in their new role, and Nick and Laura work hand-in-paw to fine-tune the relationship and training of the dogs and person they serve.

Plimsoll most recently announced the acquisition of Andrea Jackson’s Magnify Media, a 50-hour order for Camp Zambia (Love Nature, Smithsonian, Blue Ant International) and the sale of ITV’s Teach My Pet to Do That that is being shopped stateside this week.

Rescue Dog to Super Dog is produced for Animal Planet by Plimsoll Productions. Mansfield, Karen Plumb and Laurie Girion are executive producers for Plimsoll. Keith Hoffman is executive producer and Sarah Russell is producer for Animal Planet.