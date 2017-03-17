Clipped alumna Diona Reasonover is set as a series regular opposite Genevieve Angelson, Jane Lynch, and Jon Rudnitsky in NBC’s multi-camera pilot Relatively Happy. Written and executive produced by Max Mutchnick and Jeff Astroff and directed by James Burrows, Relatively Happy revolves around an adult brother and sister, Henry (Rudnitsky) and Heather (Angelson), who wind up living together for the first time since they were kids, after one of them suffers a big loss. They become each other’s wingman, shoulder to cry on, best friend and punching bag as they navigate love, loss and work while helping to get each other “un-stuck.” Reasonover will play Sydney, a first-year resident in an ER in the Bronx. She runs the hospital like she runs her life: with tough love. She is Heather’s best friend and confidante and lives upstairs with her boyfriend/EMT, Royal. In addition to starring on TBS’ Clipped, Reasonover also was a staff writer on the second season of TruTV’s sketch comedy series Adam Ruins Everything. She is repped by CAA, Principato-Young Entertainment and attorney Michael Auerbach.

Olivia Macklin (The Young Pope) has booked a series-regular role opposite Dylan McDermott in Fox’s comedy pilot LA -> Vegas, from Gary Sanchez Prods. Written by Lon Zimmet and directed by Steve Levitan, LA – > Vegas is an ensemble workplace comedy set on the Friday night flight from LAX to Vegas and the returning flight on Sunday. It is about a group of underdogs trying to find their place in the world who all share the same goal: to come back a winner in the casino of life. Macklin will play Nichole, a young, fresh-faced exotic dancer. Macklin most recently appeared as Madre in HBO’s The Young Pope. She’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency, AC Management and attorney Ryan LeVine.

