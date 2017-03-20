In his first regular TV role since Sons of Anarchy, Tommy Flanagan has joined the cast of Redliners, NBC’s drama pilot based on short stories by Charlaine Harris.

Written by Shaun Cassidy and Kelly Sue DeConnick and directed by Jason Ensler, Redliners mixes humor, romance and espionage in the tone of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. It follows a pair of former operatives, Anne (Hannah Ware) and Holt (Jerod Haynes), who get re-activated and drawn into a larger conspiracy while attempting to maintain their undercover lives. The project hails from Universal TV and studio-based David Janollari Entertainment. Flanagan will play Angus Cochrane, a charismatic, handsome and seductive mobster and Anne’s ex-husband.

Known for his role as Filip “Chibs” Telford on SOA, Flanagan next will be seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2, Papillon with fellow SOA alum Charlie Hunnam, Sand Castle with Henry Cavill and Nicholas Hoult and The Ballad of Lefty Brown with Bill Pullman. He’s repped by Gersh, Untitled Entertainment and attorney David Krintzman.

