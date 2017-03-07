Greg Germann (Ally McBeal) has joined the series regular cast of Redliners, NBC‘s drama pilot based on short stories by Charlaine Harris. Written by Emerald City executive producer Shaun Cassidy and comic creator Kelly Sue DeConnick and directed by Jason Ensler, in the tone of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Redliners mixes humor, romance and espionage. It follows a pair of former operatives who get reactivated and drawn into a larger conspiracy while attempting to maintain their undercover lives. Germann will play David Angola, Holt’s handler at the FBI, a shrewd, political opportunist who learned spycraft from books. Known for playing Richard Fish in the hit TV series Ally McBeal, Germann can most recently be seen in feature Get Hard opposite Will Ferrell and Kevin Hart. He’s repped by Innovative Artists, Silver Lining Entertainment and attorney Frank Stewart.

Aparna Brielle has booked a series-regular role in NBC’s single-camera comedy pilot from Seth Meyers, Saturday Night Live’s Mike O’Brien and Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video. Written by O’Brien, the untitled comedy (fka AP Bio) centers on a hilariously cynical Ivy League professor who loses out on his dream job and goes to work as a high school biology teacher, where he imposes his unorthodox teaching style and uses the kids to plot out revenge on those who wronged him. Brielle will play Sarika, a career driven student who is constantly trying to do everything right and climb the ladder. Her credits include Cooper Barrett’s Guide To Surviving Life and Grimm. Brielle is repped by Momentum Talent Agency and Nelson Management.