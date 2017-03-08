Jerod Haynes (Southside with You) has landed the male lead opposite Hannah Ware in Redliners, NBC‘s drama pilot based on short stories by Charlaine Harris — whose books also inspired HBO’s hit vampire drama True Blood — from Universal TV and studio-based David Janollari Entertainment.

Written by Shaun Cassidy and Kelly Sue DeConnick and directed by Jason Ensler, Redliners mixes humor, romance and espionage in the tone of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. It follows a pair of former operatives, Anne (DeWitt) and Holt (Haynes), who get reactivated and drawn into a larger conspiracy while attempting to maintain their undercover lives.

Haynes’ Holt is an FBI agent posing as a basketball coach at Anne’s college. Holt initially was sent in to monitor and “protect” Anne, with the Bureau hoping she might be a lure to draw out a shared enemy. But over time, he has come to care deeply for the players on his team.

Cassidy, DeConnick and David Janollari executive produce.

Haynes has guest starred on Sense8, Empire and Chicago Med.

