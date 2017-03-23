Former Reaper and The Loop star Bret Harrison has booked a series regular role in Real Life, CBS’ half-hour hybrid comedy pilot written/executive produced by Bad Teacher creator Hilary Winston and executive produced by How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas.

Written by Winston and directed by Pam Fryman, Real Life chronicles the relationship of Nora (Rebecca Rittenhouse) and Drew (to be cast), two twentysomethings who go from being co-workers on opposite coasts to working in the same office. Harrison will play Arnie, Drew’s friend and roommate from his business school days.

Harrison’s TV credits include lead roles in Fox’s Breaking In and The Loop and the CW’s Reaper. He most recently played Kenny in Netflix’s The Ranch and Gordo Cooper in ABC’s The Astronaut Wives Club. He’s repped by UTA and Principato-Young Entertainment.