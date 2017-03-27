The Oakland Raiders are on the move — again. NFL owners voted 31-1 today to approve the team’s move southeast to Las Vegas, but it will continue to play in the East Bay for two more seasons while a Sin City stadium is built.

It will mark the third move for the Raiders franchise, which relocated to Los Angeles for hte 1982 season before heading back to the Bay Area in 1995. It will become Las Vegas’ first NFL team and only its second major sports franchise, as the NHL’s expansion Golden Knights will begin play in the fall.

It’s also the NFL’s third franchise-move approval in less than 15 months, following the Rams re-relocating from St. Louis in January 2016 and the San Diego Chargers moving to L.A. to share an Inglewood stadium with the Rams that’s set to open in 2019. The latter move was confirmed two months ago.

MORE