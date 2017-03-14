For the week of March 6, MSNBC’s 9 PM program The Rachel Maddow Show ranked No. 1 among cable news shows in the news demo.

Usual frontrunner, FNC’s Bill O’Reilly, ran a repeat on Friday; Monday through Thursday, The O’Reilly Factor bested Maddow by about 30K viewers in the 25-54 age bracket.

Maddow’s show logged 2.62 million total viewers last week; 624K of them in the news demo. (CNN averaged 1.2 million total viewers and 402K news demo viewers in the slot, and FNC did 2.64 total viewers and 548K viewers aged 25-54). It was Maddow’s best total viewer showing since October 27, 2008. In the news demo, it was her best showing since October 10, 2016.