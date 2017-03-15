Rachel Maddow posted this plug for her MSNBC show tonight:

BREAKING: We've got Trump tax returns. Tonight, 9pm ET. MSNBC. (Seriously). — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 14, 2017

Trump, who is first president in decades opting to not release tax returns, has previously insisted, “the only one that cares about my tax returns are the reporters.” Nonetheless, he said he would release his tax returns after the IRS was finished with its audit, though the IRS said an audit did not preclude him from releasing the information.

In January, however, Trump’s last campaign manager Kellyanne Conway said the White House would not release Trump’s tax returns.

Wikileaks responded by putting out a call for anyone with access to Trump’s tax docs to send its way so it could publish.

Trump’s first campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski said in December that New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet “should be in jail” when that newspaper published parts of Trump’s tax returns during the race.