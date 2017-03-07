There were no miniseries, no specials, no Presidential speeches on primetime last night but the almost full house from the Big 4 and the CW was certainly packed with explosive action – and we don’t just mean on 24: Legacy (0.9/3). Problem was a lot of that action had a downward movement.

Heading into next week’s Season 21 finale, The Bachelor filled ABC’s night with an 8PM (2.2/7) show and a two-hour The Bachelor: The Women Tell All (1.8/6) The long since announced next Bachelorette obviously did not make the final two after last night’s Finland expedition but Rachel Lindsay seemed cool with not getting a rose on Monday. ABC will likely not be very cool with the reality romance show declining 8% among adults 18-49 from last week. And they will be distinctly uncool with this season’s Women Tell All dropping 18% from the similar March 7 episode of last year.

Worth noting that the 2016 confession episode ran from 8 -10 PM last spring and did not have a regular Bachelor broadcast as a lead-in. Nowhere near apples-to-apples but week-to-week, last night’s Women Tell All was up 157% in the demo from the debut of the When We Rise miniseries that ran in the 9 – 11 slot on February 27.

Fighting and winning the good unscripted battle for NBC, a two-hour The Voice (2.7/9) was the top rated and, with 12.10 million viewers, the most watched show of Monday. While NBC claimed an overall win with a 2.2/7 rating and an audience of 10.15 million last night, The Voice was down 13% from its two-hour season premiere of February 27 – which is OK all things considered. Unsurprisingly, lead-out Taken (1.3/5) also took a fall from its series premiere of last week with an 18% drop.

CBS was all repeats on Monday with the exception of a new Superior Donuts (1.2/4), which was even with its February 27 airing.

On Fox, a bomb went off on 24: Legacy but it only served to take out a chunk of the spin-off’s ratings with a 10% decline among the key demo. Even with its lead-in down, the usually unsteady APB (0.8/3) at least remained the same as last week among the 18-49s. Despite revelations galore on the screen, the same was true ratingswise of the CW’s Supergirl (0.7/3) in the key demo though the DC Comics-based show was up a tenth in share.