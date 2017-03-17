Six Feet Under and Brothers & Sisters alumna Rachel Griffiths is set as the lead of NBC’s untitled medical drama (fka Salvation), from Law & Order veteran Warren Leight, Paul Haggis and Sony TV.

The project, written/executive produced by Leight and directed/exec produced by Charles McDougall, is described as a real time “extreme event” medical series that follows the nurses and doctors of an understaffed Brooklyn hospital that becomes the borough’s last viable trauma center after a catastrophic hurricane wreaks havoc on the city. On a holiday weekend with few doctors on call, the medical staff will be pushed to make the most difficult life-and-death choices as they work to save their patients and themselves.

Griffiths will play Kim Masters, an Emergency Department nurse at Our Lady Of Salvation Hospital in Brooklyn who arguably holds the place together through sheer force of personality. Unhappily divorced from Officer Billy McCann, she’s a single mom with a 13 year old son, and her own mother is edging into the shadowland of dementia.

Griffiths, an Oscar nominee for Hilary and Jackie, earned four Emmy nominations total for her roles on HBO’s Six Feet Under and ABC’s Brothers & Sisters. On NBC, she previously toplined summer series Camp. Griffiths, who is coming off ABC’s limited series When We Rise, is repped by Gersh.