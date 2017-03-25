Nicole Kidman embodies trailblazer Gertrude Bell — a traveler, writer, archaeologist, explorer, political officer and spy for the British Empire at the dawn of the 20th century – in Werner Herzog’s upcoming drama Queen of the Desert.

Based on the true story of the extraordinary woman who found freedom in the faraway world of the Middle East, the film follows Bell (Kidman) as she chafes against the stifling rigidity of life in turn-of-the-century England, leaving it behind for a chance to travel to Tehran. So begins her lifelong adventure across the Arab world, a journey marked by danger, a passionate affair with a British officer (James Franco), and an encounter with the legendary T.E. Lawrence (Robert Pattinson). Damien Lewis also co-stars.

Queen of the Desert was shot on location in Morocco and Jordan. The film had its world premiere in the main competition section at the 2015 Berlin International Film Festival and has since been released overseas. Atlas Distribution Co. had originally acquired the US distribution rights and planned to have a wide release in fall 2015. It was later acquired by IFC Films and will be released in theaters and VOD on April 14.