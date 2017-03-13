Krysta Rodriguez (Trial & Error) has booked a key recurring role for the second half of Season 2 of ABC’s Quantico.

Rodriguez will play Maxine “Max” Griffin, the intelligent, passionate and fiercely driven founder of “the Roster,” a network and visibility platform for professional women committed to helping one another rise. A DC insider who wants to change the way politics treat women, Max is not to be messed with – in her personal or professional life.

Rodriguez stars in the NBC mockumentary Trial & Error. She previously starred in the second season of Smash as Ana Vargas, followed by the Broadway musical comedy First Date. Additional TV credits include Mysteries of Laura, Gossip Girl and Chasing Life. She’s repped by Paradigm and Authentic Management.