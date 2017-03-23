Lemuel Plummer, creator and executive producer of the Preachers franchise and Living With Funny among others, has signed with ICM Partners.

Plummer, CEO and President of L. Plummer Media production company, is the creator and executive producer of Preachers of L.A., Preachers of Detroit and Preachers of Atlanta on the Oxygen network, as well as Living With Funny starring Brandon T. Jackson, DeRay Davis and Michael Blackson. He also is executive producer of #TheWestbrooks series on BET, and is behind the new show Music Moguls starring Snoop Dogg, Birdman, Jermaine Dupri and Damon Dash.

Plummer produced several series under a first-look deal with BET Networks, including the Mo’Nique Show and The Family Crews (Terry Crews). He went on to create and and executive produce Vindicated (Morris Chestnut). He also served as a producer for weTV’s Mary Mary, and executive producer of BET’s The Sheards.

LPM’s current projects include a new docuseries to be executive produced by Plummer and Viola Davis’ JuVee Productions, and scripted miniseries The Roc with music mogul Damon Dash. LPM also is in development on a miniseries which tells the story of hip hop’s first female icon, MC Lyte.

Plummer is repped by attorneys Gordon Bobb and Ethan Cohan.