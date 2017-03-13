Behind the Music producer Greg Heller has signed a development deal with Wilshire Studios, the unscripted production arm of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, to develop and produce original unscripted projects.

Heller’s reality television projects include Hip Hop Babylon (MTV), 7 Deadly Hollywood Sins (E!), Celebrity Fit Club (VH1), as well as the VH1 music themed docu-series Ultimate Albums and Behind the Music.

“Greg Heller is an outstanding talent with years of experience in unscripted television,” said B.J. Levin, Senior Vice President, Development, Wilshire Studios. “We look forward to a successful partnership as we continue to expand our slate of creative, breakthrough programming.”

Wilshire Studios’ other recent development deals include a first-look with rapper Iggy Azalea and overall deals with Emmy-nominated producer and showrunner Aliyah Silverstein and veteran television producer and showrunner Troy Vanderheyden. The company’s development slate includes an active crime investigation docuseries with Buzzfeed inspired by the investigative reporting of BuzzFeed News on Jessica Chambers, the Mississippi teen who was doused with gasoline and set on fire in December of 2014. Joe Berlinger (Brother’s Keeper, Paradise Lost Trilogy) is set to executive produce.